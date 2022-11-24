Bokf Na Has $769,000 Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.05.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH stock opened at $118.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 89.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.02 and a 200-day moving average of $110.82. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

