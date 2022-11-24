Bokf Na Has $769,000 Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Bokf Na increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,763,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $19,044,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,955,000 after buying an additional 140,411 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 691.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 150,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,818,000 after buying an additional 131,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $8,446,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $83.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.61. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.01). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $410.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PNFP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $166,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,345.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

