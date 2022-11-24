Bokf Na Purchases 78 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Bokf Na boosted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Republic Services by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,402,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,513,000 after purchasing an additional 112,029 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Republic Services by 217.8% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Republic Services by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 18,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $135.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

