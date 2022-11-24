Bokf Na Raises Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 95,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,844,000 after purchasing an additional 72,320 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $38.90 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.41.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

