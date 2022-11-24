Bokf Na Grows Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Equinix were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Equinix by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,377,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,106,000 after acquiring an additional 430,704 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,848,034,000 after acquiring an additional 228,639 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 180.6% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 261,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,811,000 after acquiring an additional 168,186 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Equinix by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 626,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,298,000 after acquiring an additional 167,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 15.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,587,000 after buying an additional 149,013 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 492 shares of company stock valued at $313,723. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Up 2.4 %

Equinix Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $671.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $853.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $583.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $635.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $751.18.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.