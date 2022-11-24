Bokf Na Purchases 1,251 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Bokf Na raised its position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 7.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 26.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 19,119 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 453.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 26,377 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter valued at about $4,405,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 19.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 19,031 shares during the period. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

Tenaris Trading Down 1.0 %

Tenaris Increases Dividend

NYSE TS opened at $34.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average of $28.74. Tenaris S.A. has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $35.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.94%.

Tenaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.