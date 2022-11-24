Bokf Na Trims Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 29.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 41,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1,873.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,217,542.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,217,542.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.97.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $140.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.21 and a 52 week high of $373.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.33 and its 200 day moving average is $154.78. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

