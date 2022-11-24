Bokf Na Sells 5,000 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 25.2% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter worth about $149,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $28.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.02. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Air Transport Services Group

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.