CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $145,000 in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 32.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CF shares. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

CF Industries Trading Down 3.1 %

In related news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $106.31 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.25 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.50%.

CF Industries Company Profile



CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also

