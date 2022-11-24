Bokf Na Has $890,000 Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bokf Na raised its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 59,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,624 shares during the period. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 24,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 365.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,642,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O opened at $64.52 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.30, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.33.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 278.50%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.