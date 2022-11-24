CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $137,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

CoreCap Advisors LLC cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 225 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in BlackRock by 3.3% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2.5% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% during the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $736.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $110.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $628.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $641.83. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $939.41.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $703.92.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

