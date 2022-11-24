Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,503 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Medtronic by 167.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.3% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 49.1% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.4% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $79.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $76.60 and a one year high of $115.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.