CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $144,000 Stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

CoreCap Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Dentgroup LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000.

iShares Global Financials ETF Price Performance

IXG stock opened at $72.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.60. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $59.97 and a 12 month high of $86.71.

iShares Global Financials ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

