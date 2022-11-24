Bokf Na Has $894,000 Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Bokf Na lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $493,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,673 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,880,000 after buying an additional 49,326 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST stock opened at $116.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.76 and a 200-day moving average of $85.67. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $117.29.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.30.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

