Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,803,000 after acquiring an additional 13,023 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 19.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 262,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 41,934 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,975,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 105.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471,502 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $18.65 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

