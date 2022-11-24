CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 37,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 45,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 1.4 %

OHI stock opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 154.02%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile



Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.



