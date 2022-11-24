CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 37,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 45,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.
Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 1.4 %
OHI stock opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.99.
Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
See Also
