CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:UJUN)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:UJUN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of UJUN stock opened at $27.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June has a 12 month low of $25.86 and a 12 month high of $29.54.

