CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:NOCT)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:NOCT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 24,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth about $299,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:NOCT opened at $36.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average is $36.17. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52-week low of $33.69 and a 52-week high of $40.64.

