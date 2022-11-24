5,924 Shares in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 345.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,068,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,848 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,455,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,342,000 after acquiring an additional 580,088 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 2,768.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 537,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after acquiring an additional 518,972 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 924,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,524,000 after acquiring an additional 412,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,830,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,304,000 after acquiring an additional 184,898 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen Stock Performance

Neogen stock opened at $16.20 on Thursday. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.77.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan bought 5,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $58,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 32,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,556.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director William T. Boehm acquired 2,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $27,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,242 shares in the company, valued at $322,598.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan acquired 5,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $58,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 32,722 shares in the company, valued at $380,556.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $502,220. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NEOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair raised Neogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Neogen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neogen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Neogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.