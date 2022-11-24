5,924 Shares in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 345.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,068,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,848 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,455,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,342,000 after acquiring an additional 580,088 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 2,768.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 537,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after acquiring an additional 518,972 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 924,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,524,000 after acquiring an additional 412,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,830,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,304,000 after acquiring an additional 184,898 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Neogen Stock Performance
Neogen stock opened at $16.20 on Thursday. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.77.
Insider Activity
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NEOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair raised Neogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Neogen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neogen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Neogen Profile
Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neogen (NEOG)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.