Oceania Healthcare Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:OCA)

Oceania Healthcare Limited (ASX:OCA – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, November 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th.
Oceania Healthcare Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.11.
About Oceania Healthcare
