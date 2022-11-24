Dr. Martens plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.56 (LON:DOCS)

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Dr. Martens Price Performance

Shares of LON DOCS opened at GBX 207.20 ($2.45) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 1,216.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.99, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 248.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 244.23. Dr. Martens has a fifty-two week low of GBX 174.70 ($2.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 448.20 ($5.30).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.14) price objective on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Friday, November 18th.

About Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

