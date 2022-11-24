Dr. Martens plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.56 (LON:DOCS)

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCSGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Dr. Martens Price Performance

Shares of LON DOCS opened at GBX 207.20 ($2.45) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 1,216.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.99, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 248.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 244.23. Dr. Martens has a fifty-two week low of GBX 174.70 ($2.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 448.20 ($5.30).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.14) price objective on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Friday, November 18th.

About Dr. Martens

(Get Rating)

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

