Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) to Issue GBX 3 Dividend

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Real Estate Credit Investments Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LON RECI opened at GBX 136.22 ($1.61) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £312.40 million and a PE ratio of 1,222.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 131.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 141.42. Real Estate Credit Investments has a 52-week low of GBX 115.50 ($1.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 159.42 ($1.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Real Estate Credit Investments

In related news, insider Colleen McHugh acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £12,800 ($15,135.39).

Real Estate Credit Investments Company Profile

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

