ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Downgraded by KBC Securities to Hold

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at KBC Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ASML. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on ASML from €815.00 ($831.63) to €615.00 ($627.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $696.46.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $603.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $472.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $503.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. ASML has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $832.68. The company has a market cap of $247.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASML by 680.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

