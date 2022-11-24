Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Icade from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Icade from €75.00 ($76.53) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Icade from €70.00 ($71.43) to €55.00 ($56.12) in a report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup cut Icade from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Icade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €41.00 ($41.84) price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.96.

Icade Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDMGF opened at $42.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.05. Icade has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $76.00.

About Icade

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

