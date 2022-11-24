iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) PT Lowered to $2.60 at Nomura

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Nomura from $3.90 to $2.60 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Nomura’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.84% from the company’s previous close.

IQ has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of iQIYI from $5.10 to $4.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iQIYI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.10.

iQIYI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IQ opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.70. iQIYI has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $6.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 15.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 10.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,100,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 19.4% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 35,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 30.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Featured Articles

