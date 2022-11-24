Jet2 plc (LON:JET2) Declares GBX 3 Dividend

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Jet2 Price Performance

LON:JET2 opened at GBX 940.60 ($11.12) on Thursday. Jet2 has a one year low of GBX 637.40 ($7.54) and a one year high of GBX 1,434.19 ($16.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of £2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 811.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 911.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($18.92) price target on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Jet2 Company Profile

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

Recommended Stories

