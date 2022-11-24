NewRiver REIT (OTCMKTS:NRWRF) Raised to Hold at Peel Hunt

NewRiver REIT (OTCMKTS:NRWRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
NewRiver REIT Stock Performance
NRWRF stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. NewRiver REIT has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.12.
About NewRiver REIT
Featured Articles
