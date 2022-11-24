Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 500

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 500 ($5.91) per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Mountview Estates’s previous dividend of $250.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Mountview Estates Stock Up 2.8 %
MTVW opened at £118.20 ($139.77) on Thursday. Mountview Estates has a fifty-two week low of £110.01 ($130.08) and a fifty-two week high of £152 ($179.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 102.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of £115.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of £126.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £460.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,666.67.
About Mountview Estates
Recommended Stories
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for Mountview Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountview Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.