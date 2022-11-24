Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 500

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 500 ($5.91) per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Mountview Estates’s previous dividend of $250.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Mountview Estates Stock Up 2.8 %

MTVW opened at £118.20 ($139.77) on Thursday. Mountview Estates has a fifty-two week low of £110.01 ($130.08) and a fifty-two week high of £152 ($179.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 102.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of £115.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of £126.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £460.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,666.67.

About Mountview Estates

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units.

