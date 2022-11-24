Ark One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.58 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. Over the last week, Ark has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market cap of $42.38 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001795 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009328 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023526 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000316 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005443 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006012 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004752 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,702,508 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

