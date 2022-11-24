LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.58

LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON LXI opened at GBX 124.44 ($1.47) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 124.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 138.09. LXI REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 111 ($1.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 155 ($1.83). The firm has a market cap of £2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44.

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

