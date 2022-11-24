LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.58

LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LXI REIT Price Performance
Shares of LON LXI opened at GBX 124.44 ($1.47) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 124.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 138.09. LXI REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 111 ($1.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 155 ($1.83). The firm has a market cap of £2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44.
LXI REIT Company Profile
