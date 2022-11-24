Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WKPPF. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($7.69) to GBX 560 ($6.62) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 870 ($10.29) to GBX 650 ($7.69) in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Workspace Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKPPF opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.10. Workspace Group has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $13.54.

About Workspace Group

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

