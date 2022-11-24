Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC assumed coverage on Aedifica in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Aedifica Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AEDFF opened at $76.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.66. Aedifica has a 52-week low of $71.68 and a 52-week high of $110.50.

Aedifica Company Profile

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

