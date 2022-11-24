Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.25

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DORE opened at GBX 111.97 ($1.32) on Thursday. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 99 ($1.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 119.72 ($1.42). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 109.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.42.

About Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

