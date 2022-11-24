Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.25

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance
Shares of DORE opened at GBX 111.97 ($1.32) on Thursday. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 99 ($1.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 119.72 ($1.42). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 109.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.42.
About Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust
