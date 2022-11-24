Martingale Asset Management L P Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 71.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 10,968.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 46,500 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $1,012,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 823,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,927,725.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 46,500 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $1,012,305.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 823,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,927,725.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $224,824.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,791.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,784 shares of company stock worth $1,949,369 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KRG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

NYSE:KRG opened at $22.03 on Thursday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.36.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is -151.72%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

