Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 39,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $584.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.09 and a beta of 0.50. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.35.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

