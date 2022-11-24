Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stock Position Reduced by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,203 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $78,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.07 per share, with a total value of $473,770.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,815 shares in the company, valued at $16,918,542.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

THC opened at $45.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.40. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.24.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

THC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $79.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $82.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

