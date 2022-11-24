Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,155 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.20% of IAA worth $10,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 334.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 841.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAA Stock Performance

Shares of IAA stock opened at $37.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. IAA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $52.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.61 million. IAA had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 76.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IAA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. CJS Securities downgraded IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Northcoast Research downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

