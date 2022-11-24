Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 2.07% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $10,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CATH. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 708,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,503,000 after purchasing an additional 60,452 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 125,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 115,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 81,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 77,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock opened at $49.17 on Thursday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12-month low of $42.55 and a 12-month high of $59.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.82.

