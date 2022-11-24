Bank of Montreal Can Sells 8,663 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,663 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.05% of Yum China worth $11,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its position in Yum China by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $121,334.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Alice H. Wang sold 3,095 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $165,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,143.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $121,334.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,204,362 shares of company stock worth $144,655,851 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Yum China Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on YUMC. TheStreet raised shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Yum China stock opened at $52.25 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $55.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.46.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Yum China had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

