Insider Selling: Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) CEO Sells 7,710 Shares of Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 7,710 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $368,692.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,802,155.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CCB opened at $48.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $634.23 million, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.77. Coastal Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $54.41.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $83.58 million during the quarter. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 13.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCB shares. Hovde Group lifted their target price on Coastal Financial to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on Coastal Financial to $54.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Coastal Financial in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Coastal Financial by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after buying an additional 12,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Coastal Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coastal Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Coastal Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Coastal Financial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

