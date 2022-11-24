Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 567.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,751 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.19% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $12,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2,073.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 21,690 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 445,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,099,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,190,000 after purchasing an additional 124,333 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI stock opened at $52.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.21. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $66.55.

