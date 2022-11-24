Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $116,000 Position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,414 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,277 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $77,851,000 after acquiring an additional 101,930 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kearny Financial by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 656,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 590,408 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kearny Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 45,942 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kearny Financial by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 112,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kearny Financial by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,484 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 43,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRNY stock opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $644.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.71. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $13.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.31%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRNY. Compass Point downgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kearny Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kearny Financial to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

