Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New $116,000 Investment in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,414 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the first quarter worth $205,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the second quarter worth $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the second quarter worth $275,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the first quarter worth $345,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 18.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KRNY shares. Compass Point lowered shares of Kearny Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kearny Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kearny Financial to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

KRNY stock opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $644.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $13.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 47.31%.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

