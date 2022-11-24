Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $134,000 in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Deep Track Capital LP grew its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 28.9% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,448,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,017,000 after buying an additional 548,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 59.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 118.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 14,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

FDMT stock opened at $23.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.46. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $24.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

A number of research firms have commented on FDMT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

