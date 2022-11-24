Insider Selling: Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Insider Sells 29,103 Shares of Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) insider Brandon A. Keene sold 29,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $139,403.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 318,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,041.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Up 1.7 %

BLDE opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.19. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Blade Air Mobility from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Blade Air Mobility from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Institutional Trading of Blade Air Mobility

About Blade Air Mobility

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

