HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Director Sells $148,740.00 in Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) Director Sidney A. Biesecker sold 6,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $148,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,682.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $32.60. The company has a market cap of $395.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.60.

HomeTrust Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

Several research firms recently issued reports on HTBI. Raymond James began coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,537,000 after buying an additional 191,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 729,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 14,303 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 15.3% in the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 257,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 34,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 18.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 245,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 38,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

