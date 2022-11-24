Insider Selling: City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) EVP Sells 1,697 Shares of Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) EVP John A. Derito sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $168,342.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CHCO opened at $99.25 on Thursday. City Holding has a twelve month low of $73.40 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.97.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. City had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $67.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that City Holding will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.34%.

CHCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on City in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on City in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCO. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in City by 5.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of City by 33.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City during the second quarter worth $492,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in City by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in City by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

