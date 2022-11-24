Paul John Smith Sells 407 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Paul John Smith sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.72, for a total value of $162,686.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,301 shares in the company, valued at $919,755.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, November 14th, Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total transaction of $53,098.84.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Paul John Smith sold 37 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total transaction of $13,434.70.

On Friday, October 28th, Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $409.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $390.46 and a 200 day moving average of $436.28. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $679.62. The company has a market cap of $82.69 billion, a PE ratio of 413.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.26.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

