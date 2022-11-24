B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BTG. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of B2Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, M Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

B2Gold Price Performance

Shares of BTG opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $5.07.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $392.55 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in B2Gold by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 853,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in B2Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 893,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 21,224 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC increased its holdings in B2Gold by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in B2Gold by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,028,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 307,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

