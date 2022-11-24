BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,200 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,100 ($24.83) to GBX 2,200 ($26.01) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BHP. Barclays raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.01) to GBX 2,250 ($26.61) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.01) to GBX 2,300 ($27.20) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($27.31) to GBX 2,330 ($27.55) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,913.20.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP opened at $60.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.70 and its 200 day moving average is $55.64. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BHP Group

About BHP Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 262.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.