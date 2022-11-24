BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,200 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,100 ($24.83) to GBX 2,200 ($26.01) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BHP. Barclays raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.01) to GBX 2,250 ($26.61) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.01) to GBX 2,300 ($27.20) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($27.31) to GBX 2,330 ($27.55) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,913.20.
Shares of BHP opened at $60.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.70 and its 200 day moving average is $55.64. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
